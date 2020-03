Conciertos y eventos cancelados por el Coronavirus Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

To those who were planning on attending our upcoming shows in Mexico, After careful consideration, thoughtful deliberation, and with heavy hearts, we have decided that due to the current global health emergency of the COVID-19 virus, we will be suspending all travel plans and live performances for the time being. While it was a difficult decision and one not taken lightly, we feel that for the health and safety of our families, as well as the people we are fortunate to call fans, we must restrict travel, and follow the suggestions of scientists and medical professionals in practicing "social distancing" - avoiding large crowds in public spaces. While some have yet to adopt these policies, many more are doing the same in the spirit of public health and the well being of those who support us. A week ago, postponing or cancelling shows seemed inconceivable, but a week from now not doing so may be wildly irresponsible. There are so many unknowns, the best we can do is educate ourselves and adapt to the changing landscape. To the good people of Monterrey, Guadalajara, and our beloved Mexico City, to the promoters who worked hard to make these shows happen, to the journalists who gave of their time, and most of all, to the fans who purchased tickets, please know that it breaks our hearts not to proceed with the shows as planned, and we hope to make it up to you tenfold when conditions permit. Thank you so much for your love, support, and understanding. Stay safe, best of health, and let´s take care of each other. Sincerely, Justin and Adam. She Wants Revenge