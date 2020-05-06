Policiaca
Estatal
Internacional
Turismo y Gastronomía
Asombroso
Educación
Nacional
Deportes
Ciencia y Tecnología
Salud
Moda y Belleza
Fama
Sociales
Editorial
Política
Cultural
Economía y Finanzas
Accidentes
Caricaturas
Galerias
Videos
Trafico de Garitas
Productos
SuscripciónClasificadosEdición ImpresaIdentidadEl Mexicanito
© 2019 El Mexicano Gran Diario Regional
SÍGUENOS EN REDES
INTERNACIONAL
Tendencia

Meghan Markle compartió un video del festejo del primer cumpleaños de Archie

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children´s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You´ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO

Ha pasado ya un año desde que nació Archie, quien a pesar de haber dado inicio a su vida formando parte de la realeza, su destino ha dado un giro y podría ser totalmente distinto.

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, decidieron compartir un breve video de la celebración del pequeño.

Meghan y Harry compartieron con Save the Children UK una grabación de Markle leyendo un cuento infantil para Archie, mientras que Harry se encargaba de capturar la escena.

De fondo, se percibe en distintos momentos la risa de Harry quien se encargó de la cámara.



Comentarios

MÁS SOBRE VIDEOS

Meghan Markle compartió un video del festejo del primer cumpleaños de Archie
Es mayor la cantidad de recuperaciones por Coronavirus que de defunciones en B.C.
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO / Mayo 06, 2020
Meghan Markle compartió un video del festejo del primer cumpleaños de Archie
"Avispón asesino" le quita la vida a un ratón en segundos: VIDEO
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO / Mayo 05, 2020
Meghan Markle compartió un video del festejo del primer cumpleaños de Archie
Ciervos en manada pasean por calles de E.U.A durante cuarentena
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO / Mayo 05, 2020