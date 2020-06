Gimnasio en California utiliza cápsulas de entrenamiento

View this post on Instagram

Stretching and Mobility ?? It's extremely important to incorporate stretching into your quaroutine ?? SWIPE ?? and share with your friends?? Method: spend 3-5 deep breaths per stretch to improve your flexibility 1??Glute & spinal 2??Toe reach 3??Single leg toe reach 4??Figure four 5??Calves Let's get loose??