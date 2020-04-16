No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo
Tijuana.- Varias bandas y cantantes en solitario han hecho que la cuarentena voluntaria sea más llevadera con sus presentaciones en Instagram Live.
Es por ello que te traemos los horarios y fechas de diferentes artistas que han anunciado compartir un pequeño repertorio de sus canciones.
Conciertos en Instagram live:
15/04 - Arctic Monkeys - 21h30
16/04 - Justin Pharrell e Timbaland - 20hrs
16/04 - Fatboy Slim - 20:30h
17/04 - Future Islands 19hrs
17/04 - Mac DeMarco 19hrs
17/04 - Kings of Leon - 20hrs
17/04 - New Order - 13:30hrs CDT (YouTube de MIF)
18/04 - Vance Joy - 15hrs
18/04 - Father John Misty - 16hrs
18/04 - The Black Keys - 16hrs
18/04 - Sheryl Crow - 17hrs
18/04 - Red Hot Chilli Peppers - 20hrs
18/04 - Chet Faker - 22hrs
18/04 - The Killers
19/04 - Charles Bradley - 16hrs
19/04 - The Weeknd - 18hrs
20/04 -
Erykah Badu - 20h
Grizzly Bear - 20hrs
20/04 - Khruangbin - 20hrs
20/04 - John Mayer - 21hrs
21/04 - Joss Stone - 16hrs
21/04 - Maroon 5 - 18hrs
21/04 - Dave Matthews Band - 19hrs
22/04 - Daft Punk
24/04 - Ben Harper e Jack Johnson - 21hrs
25/04 - John Butler Trio - 17hrs
25/04 - Alabama Shakes - 20hrs
25/04 - Lenny Kravitz - 20hrs
26/04 - Harry Styles - 16hrs
26/04 - Paul McCartney - 18hrs
30/04 - Coldplay