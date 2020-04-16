Policiaca
Estatal
Internacional
Turismo y Gastronomía
Asombroso
Educación
Nacional
Deportes
Ciencia y Tecnología
Salud
Moda y Belleza
Fama
Sociales
Editorial
Política
Cultural
Economía y Finanzas
Accidentes
Caricaturas
Galerias
Videos
Trafico de Garitas
Productos
SuscripciónClasificadosEdición ImpresaIdentidadEl Mexicanito
© 2019 El Mexicano Gran Diario Regional
SÍGUENOS EN REDES
FAMA - CONCIERTOS

No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo

Desde Arctic Monkeys hasta Harry Styles
No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO | 04/16/2020

Tijuana.- Varias bandas y cantantes en solitario han hecho que la cuarentena voluntaria sea más llevadera con sus presentaciones en Instagram Live. 

Es por ello que te traemos los horarios y fechas de diferentes artistas que han anunciado compartir un pequeño repertorio de sus canciones.


Conciertos en Instagram live:

15/04 - Arctic Monkeys - 21h30

16/04 - Justin Pharrell e Timbaland - 20hrs

16/04 - Fatboy Slim - 20:30h

17/04 - Future Islands 19hrs

17/04 - Mac DeMarco 19hrs

17/04 - Kings of Leon - 20hrs

17/04 - New Order -  13:30hrs CDT (YouTube de MIF)

18/04 - Vance Joy - 15hrs

18/04 - Father John Misty - 16hrs

18/04 - The Black Keys - 16hrs

18/04 - Sheryl Crow - 17hrs

18/04 - Red Hot Chilli Peppers - 20hrs

18/04 - Chet Faker - 22hrs

18/04 - The Killers

19/04 - Charles Bradley - 16hrs

19/04 - The Weeknd - 18hrs

20/04 - 

Erykah Badu - 20h

Grizzly Bear - 20hrs 

20/04 - Khruangbin - 20hrs

20/04 - John Mayer - 21hrs

21/04 - Joss Stone - 16hrs

21/04 - Maroon 5 - 18hrs

21/04 - Dave Matthews Band - 19hrs 

22/04 - Daft Punk 

24/04 - Ben Harper e Jack Johnson - 21hrs

25/04 - John Butler Trio - 17hrs

25/04 - Alabama Shakes - 20hrs

25/04 - Lenny Kravitz - 20hrs

26/04 - Harry Styles - 16hrs

26/04 - Paul McCartney - 18hrs

30/04 - Coldplay

Comentarios

MÁS SOBRE Fama

No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo
Pedro Infante se quedará esperando a su fiesta
Por: (EL UNIVERSAL) / Abril 15, 2020
No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo
Galilea Montijo hace un llamado de apoyo para clavadistas de La Quebrada
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO / Abril 14, 2020
No te aburras en esta cuarentena y no te pierdas los conciertos en vivo
Miley Cyrus arranca en redes sociales la "semana del héroe"
Por: (EL UNIVERSAL) / Abril 13, 2020