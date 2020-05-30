Estatal
FAMA - MÚSICA
Tendencia

Led Zeppelin dará concierto en línea totalmente gratis

La transmisión de hará desde un canal de YouTube y sólo estará disponible durante 72 horas, es decir, hasta el lunes 1 de junio.
Led Zeppelin dará concierto en línea totalmente gratis
Por: Redacción / EL MEXICANO | 05/30/2020

Tijuana.- Una de las bandas más emblemáticas de la historia del rockLed Zeppelin ha dado una increíble sorpresa para sus fans después de que anunciaron que transmitirán  uno de sus concierto en línea por Youtube y será totalmente gratis. 

La transmisión ha comenzado a partir del día de hoy y sólo estará disponible durante 72 horas, es decir, hasta el lunes 1 de junio. 

El icónico concierto que ocurrió hace casi 13 años, el 10 de diciembre de 2007. En este mítico concierto, llamado Celebration Day, los miembros originales de Led Zeppelin (salvo, claro John Bonham, el legendario baterista de la banda que murió trágicamente en 1980) tocaron todos sus éxitos ante un público extático.

Setlist de Celebration Day:

"Good Times Bad Times" (John Bonham, John Paul Jones y Jimmy Page) – 3:45
"Ramble On" (Page y Robert Plant) – 5:53
"Black Dog" (Jones, Page y Plant) – 5:53
"In My Time of Dying" (Bonham, Jones, Page y Plant) – 11:41
"For Your Life" (Page y Plant) – 6:50
"Trampled Under Foot" (Jones, Page y Plant) – 6:28
"Nobody´s Fault but Mine" (Page y Plant) – 6:49
"No Quarter" (Jones, Page y Plant) – 11:22
"Since I´ve Been Loving You" (Jones, Page y Plant) – 8:52
"Dazed and Confused" (Page, inspirada por Jake Holmes) – 13:04
"Stairway to Heaven" (Page y Plant) – 8:49
"The Song Remains the Same" (Page y Plant) – 5:57
"Misty Mountain Hop" (Jones, Page y Plant) – 5:38
"Kashmir" (Bonham, Page y Plant) – 10:00

