Broadway anuncia que abrirá sus teatros hasta 2021

The ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 will continue until further notice. While a return date has yet to be determined, #Wicked will be automatically refunding tickets purchased for performances through January 3, 2021. Those holding tickets, or who had previously exchanged their tickets, for performances through this date, will receive an e-mail from #Wicked on Broadway with further information. Please stay tuned for performance updates—we look forward to seeing you on Broadway again in 2021. For more information, please visit our website at the link in our bio.