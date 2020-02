Joven de 19 años regala autobús escolar a una comunidad en Michoacán

View this post on Instagram

EVERYONE I wanna start today´s post out by saying THANK YOU. Thank you to everyone that has made my dream become a reality. In 10 days I am proud to say that I will be taking this bus down to Patamban Michoacan Mexico. There is a couple of things I would ask you guys to do to help me. 1. Please pray that I will have the paper work to cross the boarders. 2. Pray we will have a safe trip down. And last but not least. 3. Please Please share as many of you know how much social media can do. One of the things it has done. It has got me in contact with amazing people and I need it to go viral one more time in hopes that everyone will see & we will be welcomed into Mexico so that we may travel nice and easy through to the school and make it a Christmas miracle for the children and teachers in Patamban. Thanks again everyone this dream wouldn´t be happening with out all of your generosity & support. ?????????? #michoacan #america #mexico #dylansbus #love #peace #lighttheworld??